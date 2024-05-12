SB Fried Chicken Sandwich

Crowd Favorite! A perfectly juicy & crispy fried boneless thigh. Red Pepper Jelly, Smoked Mayonnaise, Dill Pickles on a Toasted Potato Bun. Sweet/Salty/Savory Taste perfection! Make it Hot/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Comes with Fries & our house Sunday Sauce for fries.