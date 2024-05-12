Sunday Best To Go
Featured Items
- SB Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crowd Favorite! A perfectly juicy & crispy fried boneless thigh. Red Pepper Jelly, Smoked Mayonnaise, Dill Pickles on a Toasted Potato Bun. Sweet/Salty/Savory Taste perfection! Make it Hot/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Comes with Fries & our house Sunday Sauce for fries.$14.99
- 2-Piece
Choice of either White Meat (1 Breast, 1 Wing) or Dark Meat (1 Leg, 1 Thigh). Choose our Original or HOT/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Sides not included.$10.99
Starters
Salads
Chicken
- 2-Piece
Choice of either White Meat (1 Breast, 1 Wing) or Dark Meat (1 Leg, 1 Thigh). Choose our Original or HOT/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Sides not included.$10.99
- 1/2 Bird
1 of Each: Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh. Choose our Original or HOT/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Sides not included.$19.99
- Whole Bird
8 Pieces, 2 of Each: Breasts, Wings, Legs, Thighs (a full bird!). Choose our Original or HOT/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Sides not included.$37.99
- Chicken Tenders
Juicy, White Meat Tenders. Choose from Original or HOT/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Comes w/French Fries & Sunday Sauce for dipping.$14.99
- SB Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crowd Favorite! A perfectly juicy & crispy fried boneless thigh. Red Pepper Jelly, Smoked Mayonnaise, Dill Pickles on a Toasted Potato Bun. Sweet/Salty/Savory Taste perfection! Make it Hot/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Comes with Fries & our house Sunday Sauce for fries.$14.99
Sides
- Macaroni & Cheese
Three-Cheeses, Elbow Macaroni, Topped w/Toasted Panko Crumbs$4.99
- Collard Greens
Savory, Sweet & with a Lil Kick! Cooked With Onion, Garlic, Molasses, Creole Spice & Hot Sauce. Vegan!$4.99
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Peeled Idaho Potatoes, Milk, Cream & Butter, Topped w/Gravy$4.99
- French Fries
French Fries with Our Special Seasoning, Served with Our House "Sunday Sauce"$6.99