Sunday Best To Go
Starters
Salads
Chicken
- 2-Piece$10.99
Choice of either White Meat (1 Breast, 1 Wing) or Dark Meat (1 Leg, 1 Thigh). Choose our Original or HOT/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Sides not included.
- 1/2 Bird$19.99
1 of Each: Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh. Choose our Original or HOT/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Sides not included.
- Whole Bird$37.99
8 Pieces, 2 of Each: Breasts, Wings, Legs, Thighs (a full bird!). Choose our Original or HOT/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Sides not included.
- Chicken Tenders$14.99
Juicy, White Meat Tenders. Choose from Original or HOT/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Comes w/French Fries & Sunday Sauce for dipping.
- SB Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Crowd Favorite! A perfectly juicy & crispy fried boneless thigh. Red Pepper Jelly, Smoked Mayonnaise, Dill Pickles on a Toasted Potato Bun. Taste perfection! Make it Hot/spicy (tossed in our StL hot oil & spice mix)! Comes with Fries & our house Sunday Sauce for fries.
Sides
- Mac & Cheese$4.99
Three-Cheeses, Elbow Macaroni, Topped w/Toasted Panko Crumbs
- Collard Greens$4.99
Savory, Sweet & With a Lil Kick! Cooked With Onion, Garlic, Molasses, Creole Spice & Hot Sauce. Vegan!
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$4.99
Peeled Idaho Potatoes, Milk, Cream & Butter, Topped w/Gravy
- French Fries$6.99
French Fries with Our Special Seasoning, Served with Our House "Sunday Sauce"